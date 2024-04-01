Musical theater, UN, biochem research: Vote for Student of the Week, April 1-5

Student of the Week offers schools the chance to celebrate teens who have placed in an art, dance or music competition, excelled in a science fair, won an essay contest, received a scholarship, were recognized for their volunteer service or have shined in some other way.

All high schools in Arizona are invited to nominate students to be included in an online poll where azcentral.com readers vote to choose the Student of the Week.

Student of the Week voting is open from 6 a.m. Monday through noon Thursday. Each week's winner is announced online Friday at 6 a.m.

Meet this week's nominees!

Ariana Camacho, sophomore, Glendale High School

Ariana Camacho is one of our great students at Glendale High School, and she is only a sophomore. She is a gigantic piece of our softball team as a two-year starter and is helping our other players at all levels with learning the game. She directs our team from either shortstop or catching.

Ariana is looked up to throughout the organization because of her experience in club ball and her love of the game. Right now, she is leading our team in batting average, on-base percentage, and slugging percentage and is the top hitter in our division as well as the No. 3 hitter in all of 5A.

Nomination submitted by Joel Preston, varsity softball coach, Glendale High School.

Kylan Chait, junior, ASU Prep Digital

Kylan Chait's love of music started at 7 years old, when he embraced the world of musical theater. Since then, his devotion to the arts has only deepened, as evidenced by his participation in myriad productions throughout the Phoenix area. He is currently enjoying the role of Percy Jackson in "The Lightning Thief" at Mesa Encore Theater.

In his junior year at ASU Prep Digital, Kylan maintains a commitment to excellence at school as well. Juggling a demanding schedule of honors-level high school courses and concurrent classes at ASU, he embodies dedication and determination and maintains a stellar academic record. Looking ahead, Kylan plans to pursue a degree in performing arts.

Nomination submitted by Laura Lopez-Hlavka, learning success coach, ASU Prep Digital.

Yael Franco, senior, Rio Rico High School

Yael Franco's quiet yet impactful presence on campus is undeniable and he consistently embodies integrity and makes wise choices. As a talented wrestler, Yael was on the verge of a breakout season before sustaining a season-ending injury, yet his positive spirit never changed. He encourages both peers and staff, always ready to lend a helping hand.

Yael's commitment to academic excellence is evident through his three years in the CTE engineering program, demonstrating his dedication to learning and innovation. His acceptance to Arizona State University's Fulton School of Engineering is a testament to his academic prowess and ambition for a career in mechanical engineering. It is my absolute pleasure to endorse Yael Franco for his exceptional qualities and bright future ahead.

Nomination submitted by John Kneup, principal, Rio Rico High School.

Dina Isho, junior, BASIS Mesa

Dina Isho not only thrives academically, but she also radiates positivity and works for change beyond the confines of the classroom. As president of BASIS Mesa’s Model UN team, Dina led the team to place in the top three out of 30 schools at the Sonoran Desert Conference this year. She also successfully orchestrated the first annual inter-BASIS Charter School Model UN conference, bringing together BASIS schools from all over the Valley.

Dina is an active member of the community outside school, participating on the Mesa Mayor’s Youth Committee and actively contributing to proposals aimed at enhancing the state of the city. She is also an intern within a legislative district. She works behind the campaigns of those candidates who embody her vision of progress and equity. Dina is a bright star who inspires those around her.

Nomination submitted by Lily Treptow, math and Mandarin teacher, BASIS Mesa.

Isabelle Shin, senior, BASIS Flagstaff

Isabelle Shin doesn't just want to be a scientist — sheis a scientist. She is currently working at Northern Arizona University under the supervision of biochemistry professor Andy Koppisch, looking into methicillin-susceptible staph under varying conditions. She has given multiple poster presentations on her work and is currently completing her senior project in this subject area. Her project is titled: "CAGE”-ing the Methicillin-Susceptible Staph (MSSA) Biofilms Away. She writes about her work on the BASIS Senior Projects blog.

At school, Isabelle is president of National Honors Society and the Student Life and Leadership Council. She is a natural leader, and she has changed the fabric of our school for the better.

Nomination submitted by Alex Cohen Gray, college guidance counselor, BASIS Flagstaff.

