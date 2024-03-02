Music teacher facing child porn charges waives right to speedy trial

A Kettering teacher arrested on child pornography charges has waived his right to a speedy trial.

Prosecutors have not formally charged 37-year-old Matthew Koehler.

Koehler, a music teacher at Kettering City Schools, was arrested in December 2023 on illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material, pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor, and pandering obscenity involving a minor, according to Kettering Police.

A graduate of Kettering City Schools reported to the district that he had received inappropriate messaging from Koehler.

He then filed a report with police and later claimed that Koehler had inappropriately touched him when he was in middle school.

During the investigation, pornographic materials involving minors were found on Koehler’s phone, police said.

The district placed him on leave in November.

He has been on unpaid suspension ever since.

Koehler is out on electronic monitoring but has travel and other restrictions.