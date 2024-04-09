Music-loving dog sings along when owner plays the piano

A music-loving dog can't help but "sing" along when its owner plays the piano. Videos show Ashton Biggs, 21, and her 10-year-old pooch named Goose performing together to hits like Bohemian Rhapsody or Hallelujah. As Ashton plays the tunes on her piano, Goose, a Treeing Walker Coonhound, sits and howls along. Ashton says that Goose hadn't even heard a piano properly until during the pandemic in 2020, but since then their duets have become a regular occurrence. Ashton, a full time student from Nacogdoches, Texas, USA, said: "One day I had started playing the piano for fun when he happened to be in the house and he approached the piano and started howling with his beautiful bay.

View comments