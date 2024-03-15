Mushroom hunter found boy’s body in suitcase in woods, IN cops say. Mom now arrested

The mother of a boy whose remains were found in a suitcase in Indiana nearly two years ago has been arrested in a Los Angeles suburb, police say.

On March 14, U.S. Marshals arrested Dejaune Anderson in Arcadia in connection with the death of her 5-year-old son, Cairo Jordan, Indiana State Police said in a March 15 news release.

In April 2022, a man hunting mushrooms found a boy’s body in a suitcase in a heavily wooded area of southern Indiana, according to police.

Troopers said the remains were found in hard-shell suitcase with the phrase “Welcome to the Fabulous Las Vegas Nevada” printed on the outside, McClatchy News reported.

At the time of the discovery, the child was unidentified, according to authorities.

Police revealed Jordan’s identity in October 2022, nearly six months after his remains were found, McClatchy News reported.

Autopsy results showed that Jordan died due to an electrolyte imbalance, according to police.

In October 2022, police identified Anderson, of Atlanta, and her acquaintance Dawn Elaine Coleman, of Shreveport, Louisiana, as suspects.

Coleman was arrested in October 2022, police said. She pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit murder and was sentenced to 25 years in prison, the Courier Journal reported.

Anderson is charged with murder, neglect of a dependent resulting in death and obstruction of justice.

