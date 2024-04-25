Mushroom cloud images on social suggest an explosion in Florida. Here’s what actually happened

A massive, mushroom-shaped cloud of smoke was spotted near New Smyrna Beach on Wednesday, leading some beachgoers into thinking a major "explosion" went off near the beach.

But is that what actually happened? There's no need to panic, according to beach officials.

Where is New Smyrna Beach, Florida?

New Smyrna Beach is a city in Volusia County, located 16 miles south of Daytona Beach.

Was there an explosion in Florida?

No, there was not. New Smyrna Beach officials said the strange mushroom-shaped cloud was from a controlled burn miles away.

When residents and beachgoers saw a large cloud of smoke, some posted their concerns on social media. One user wrote "explosion reported."

#BreakingNews: Massive Fire in New Smyrna Beach. Explosion reported. Large cloud of smoke.



Still looking for more info. — David Macfarlane (@Ex_Verum) April 24, 2024

According to the New Smyrna Beach Police Department, there was a large prescribed burn in the Merritt Island Wildlife Refuge the same day. The beach is roughly 50 miles north of the refuge, which is located in neighboring Brevard County.

They also noted they have not heard of any reports of explosions in the area.

What does a prescribed burn do?

Per Florida's Department of Agriculture office, a prescribed burn is defined as the controlled application of fire by a team of fire experts under specified weather conditions. These fires are done under controlled conditions after careful planning.

The benefits of a prescribed burn or fire, also referred to as a controlled burn, are said help reduce wildfire risk and restore health to ecosystems that depend on fire. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission further elaborates that they improve aesthetic values by increasing occurrence and visibility of flowering plants and maintaining open vistas.

The U.S. Forest Service estimates that 4,000 to 5,000 prescribed burns are completed annually by federal land management agencies, and the agency states that over 99% of those are successful.

When do prescribed burns typically happen?

Most prescribed fires in Florida are conducted in the winter and early spring.

Many officials follow the "40/60" rules for burnings, which means that temperatures between 40 degrees Fahrenheit and 60 degrees Fahrenheit are the most ideal.

What happens to the land after a prescribed burn?

The National Geographic Society says that the land after a burning can be "rejuvenated."

"It returns nutrients to the soil in the ashes of vegetation that could otherwise take years to decompose. And after a fire, the additional sunlight and open space in a forest can help young trees and other plants start to grow," NGS officials share.

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: Florida: Why New Smyrna Beach residents claim there was an explosion