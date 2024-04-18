Muscle Car Collection Hits the Auction Block at GAA Classic Cars Event

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

Scotty Shaver’s Legacy Drives On.

In the heart of North Carolina, where the roots of tradition and history run deep, the story of Dr. Joseph Scott “Scotty” Shaver unfolds—a tale of resilience, academic achievement, and a lifelong passion for American muscle cars. Growing up as an only child on a Rowan County farm, Scotty's childhood was defined by hard work in the cotton fields, where he earned just a penny per pound. Yet, it was his academic prowess that charted his course to a transformative future.

Scotty's journey from the farm to the academic halls of Pfeiffer College (now Pfeiffer University) began with a scholarship—a pivotal opportunity that would lead him to eventually earn a doctorate in analytical chemistry from the University of Florida. Throughout his life, Scotty's gratitude toward Pfeiffer University remained profound, often crediting the institution and his mentors for his success.

Beyond his professional achievements, Scotty harbored a deep passion for American muscle cars, amassing a significant collection that included everything from roaring Mustangs to sleek Corvettes. Each vehicle was more than just a mode of transport; it was a piece of art, meticulously cared for and cherished under Scotty’s attentive ownership.

Following his passing at 77, Scotty’s entire car collection is now set to be auctioned at the upcoming GAA Classic Cars Auction event. This significant auction reflects Scotty’s desire to give back to the university that had given him so much. Proceeds from the auction of his beloved cars are designated to fund scholarships for students at Pfeiffer University, particularly benefitting those pursuing sciences, a field close to Scotty’s heart.

This auction not only represents a unique opportunity for classic car enthusiasts to own a piece of automotive history but also serves as a continuation of Scotty's legacy, supporting future generations in their educational pursuits. As these iconic vehicles go under the gavel, they carry with them Scotty’s spirit of generosity and his belief in the power of education. The GAA Classic Cars Auction event is set to be a poignant moment of remembrance and reinvestment into the lives of young scholars, driven by the legacy of a man who believed in the transformative power of giving back.

