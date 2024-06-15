Muscatine street closures ahead for sewer work

There’s an Our Quad Cities News traffic alert for part of Muscatine.

Sections of Cedar St. and Iowa Ave. in Muscatine will be closed to traffic beginning Monday, June 17, according to the Department of Public Works. Cedar will be closed to all traffic from the intersection with E. 8th St. to just past the E. 9th St. intersection as part of Phase 6AB of the West Hill Sanitary and Storm Sewer Separation Project. Local traffic only will be permitted onto Cedar from the intersection with Fulliam toward E. 9th St.

The closure and traffic restrictions are dependent on underground work on Sycamore and mobilizing resources to the Cedar St. worksite. Sycamore St. will remain closed to through traffic from 10th St. to W. Fulliam Ave. Northbound Cedar traffic will be detoured onto E. 8th St. to Mulberry Ave. to Parham St. and back to Cedar St. Southbound will be detoured onto Parham to Mulberry, to E. 8th and back to Cedar. Underground work and pavement restoration is scheduled to be completed August 21, weather permitting.

Iowa Ave. will be closed to all traffic from 10th to just past E. 11th St. starting June 17 as work on Phase 6C of the West Hill Sanitary and Storm Sewer Separation Project continues. Local traffic will be permitted from Fulliam to the full closure at East 11th Street. Northbound Iowa Ave. traffic will be detoured at 8th St. to either Roscoe Ave. or Mulberry Ave. Underground work and pavement restoration is scheduled to be completed in early August, weather permitting.

