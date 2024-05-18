Muscatine holds online surplus auction

The City of Muscatine and the Department of Public Works (DPW) will conduct an on-line public surplus auction May 20 through June 3. The items for bid contain a variety of items that were declared surplus by the Muscatine City Council.

All items are available to bid on through the auction web site www.publicsurplus.com starting May 20, and running through 3 p.m. on June 3. Potential bidders can go to that website, search for Iowa, and then City of Muscatine for the auction items.

You must register to view items and to bid on items.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHBF - OurQuadCities.com.