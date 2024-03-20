Muscatine Fire Department has new decontamination kits

Members of the Muscatine Fire Department began training on a new decontamination process.

According to a release, the new HAZMAT (Hazardous Material) decontamination kit was purchased through a grant from the Federal Emergency Management Association (FEMA) and will be used on HAZMAT calls. The kit will be used to upgrade and improve the process during HAZMAT responses. The Muscatine Fire Department is designated to provide services to Muscatine, Louisa, Henry, Washington and Keokuk counties.

The Muscatine Fire Department learns a new decontamination process. (City of Muscatine)

“These kits allow us to apply new best practices in decontamination procedures,” Lieutenant Joe Rymars said. “It updates a decontamination process that really hasn’t changed much in the last 100 years and takes a lot of inefficiencies out of the process, including the use of large amounts of water, which may cause more contamination issues with the water runoff.”

Rymars attended classes in Virginia to learn the new process and to earn certification as a teacher and is now leading the training for Muscatine Fire Department staff. The kit includes material to be used to decontaminate first responders or citizens who may have come into contact with hazardous chemicals. Each member of the Muscatine Fire Department is now trained in the areas of auto extraction, confined space rescue, high angle rescue, tactical emergency medical services, trench rescue, water and ice rescue and hazardous material response.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHBF - OurQuadCities.com.