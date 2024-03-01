Murrells Inlet-Garden City Fire Rescue performs marine training with U.S. Coast Guard

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WBTW) — Murrells Inlet-Garden City Fire Rescue and the United States Coast Guard performed marine training this month to prepare the department in the event someone needs to be rescued from the ocean and airlifted to a nearby hospital.

The Coast Guard team came from Air Station Detroit in Michigan, and this is the second year the department has done marine training with the United States Coast Guard.

A crew of four involved in the training met members of the department five miles off the coast of Murrells Inlet.

News13’s Adrianna Lawrence rode out with Jim Edbrooke, the battalion chief and boat rescue coordinator of the department.

“It’s not often you get a helicopter you know 15 feet above your head dropping a basket to you,”Edbrooke said. “So, it’s one of those rare, once in a lifetime career perk from being on the boat team.”

The training helps crews know what to do if a victim needs to be rescued from the ocean and airlifted to a nearby hospital.

“We’ll do an evolution where they drop a tagline down and then we assist them in getting the basket to the boat,” Edbrooke said. “They’ve also done evolutions where they just drop the basket, and their helicopter pilot really has to place it on our deck.”

Edbrooke said it doesn’t happen often, but they want to be prepared for a worst-case scenario.

“I’m very proud of the crews that are out there operating, they operate at the highest level all the time,” Edbrooke said. “Even though this is something like I said is rare for us to do out on the water in a rescue situation.”

Edbrooke said it’s important the department is trained because the only inlets out to the ocean along the Grand Strand are in Little River, Georgetown, and Murrells Inlet.

After the training, News13 spoke to the crew about what the opportunity means to them.

“I wouldn’t trade this job for anything,” Drew Fesperman said. He is a lieutenant with the department. “Being able to go out here, with Coast Guard, mess with their helicopter and what not, yeah, I wouldn’t trade this here for anything.”

Edbrooke said they hope to be invited back again next year.

