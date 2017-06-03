Murray and Del Potro meet again; Wawrinka also in action

Britain's Andy Murray clenches his fist after a winning point as he plays Slovakia's Martin Klizan during their second round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium, Thursday, June 1, 2017 in Paris. Murray won 6-7, 6-2, 6-2, 7-6. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

PARIS (AP) — Top-ranked Andy Murray takes on familiar rival Juan Martin del Potro in remaining third-round play at the French Open on Saturday.

They each had a significant win last year with Murray taking gold at the Rio Olympics final and Del Potro edging a five-set thriller when Argentina beat Britain in the Davis Cup semifinals.

Murray leads the 29th-seeded Del Potro 6-3 in head-to-head matches, but this is their first meeting in a major since Murray's win at the U.S. Open quarterfinals in 2008.

Following them onto Court Philippe Chatrier will be No. 15 Gael Monfils and No. 24 Richard Gasquet. The Frenchmen meet for the 14th time with Monfils 7-6 up.

Over on Court Suzanne Lenglen, 2015 champion Stan Wawrinka takes on Italian Fabio Fognini, who is seeded 28th.

Second-seeded Czech Karolina Pliskova and No. 3 Simona Halep of Romania headline women's play.

Pliskova faces Germany's Carina Witthoeft and Halep plays No. 26 Daria Kasatkina of Russia.

