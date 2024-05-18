Murphy signs 1-year law lifting 2% cap for school levies in some districts. Is it enough?

A 2018 law that hit some school districts with unexpected funding cuts has put Gov. Phil Murphy and Trenton Democrats in a bind for the past several years.

The result is a new law, signed by Murphy this week, that permits those 147 districts to lift, for a one-year period, New Jersey’s 2% property tax cap for school tax levies. It also sets aside $44.7 million in additional “stabilization” aid grants for these districts. Murphy signed another law permitting some school districts facing cuts in state aid to submit budgets within five days of the fiscal year 2025 appropriations act − giving them a grace period to finalize budgets.

Advocates and K-12 organizations, including groups representing school business administrators, principals, and superintendents, have welcomed the law which gives specific districts hit with cuts the flexibility to raise taxes beyond the 2% cap. But the law doesn’t address the bigger and looming problem of modernizing how the state calculates school funding, many say.

“We’re relieved that Governor Murphy signed the bill to restore 45% of the proposed state aid reductions in the FY25 budget,” said Danielle Farrie, a school funding expert at the Education Law Center in Newark. But the bills could have restored more aid, she said. “We wish the bills had gone farther to restore a greater percentage of state aid… even with this reprieve, many school districts are still facing difficult decisions.”

Kittatinny Regional High School in Sussex County has lost more than $4 million since 2018, superintendent Craig Hutcheson said in February. Last year the district reduced its staff by five. Over the last nine years, it reduced its staff by 36, from 167 to 131.

Its class sizes increased by 15% to 20%, and it ended a consumer arts program that focused on sewing and fashion. It eliminated 5:30 p.m. after-school busing even though transportation routes are spread over 135 square miles in rural Sussex County, Hutcheson said. Hutcheson did not support raising the tax cap, saying taxpayers were already supporting "approximately 90%" of the school budget.

Eight districts in Bergen County, five in Passaic, two in Essex, and four districts in Sussex County are losing aid this year. But the biggest hits are in Ocean and Monmouth counties, with 29 districts losing aid.

State aid is generally linked to enrollment projections; declining enrollment reduces aid. But there are many other factors that the state’s 15-year-old formula, used to calculate aid for schools, does not take into account. This is because both the Christie and Murphy administrations have neglected modernizing and revising the original formula, which was created in 2008, advocates say. Real estate prices, inflation, curriculum requirements, busing, special education and mental health are just some of the costs that have transformed budgetary pressures on schools since then. There are other, more complicated cost drivers.

The majority of the shortfall in school budgets this year is going to be met by raising taxes, not the $44.7 million in aid grants, said funding expert and blogger Jeff Bennett.

“Most of the districts who have lost their aid, their taxes are below local fair share. They can pay a lot,” Bennett said.

Some districts, like South Brunswick in Middlesex County, asked lawmakers at committee meetings in Trenton to raise their tax cap earlier this year, to let them raise taxes and avoid staffing and programming cuts.

“Giving districts additional taxing authority is certainly helpful, but it must apply for more than this year and state aid reductions need to be regulated,” Farrie said. That means, the state could have scheduled cuts over time to school districts by creating “a ceiling and a floor.” That would have let districts plan their budgets over several years instead of waiting for an axe to fall every year.

Bennett agreed with Farrie, of the Education Law Center, that the tax cap should be raised for more than one year to help districts. “It doesn't make any sense that this would be only year of tax cap relief.”

'Fully funded' schools

One of the Murphy administration’s wins is having “fully funded” public schools this year − meaning schools are now receiving whatever money the state owes them. But because districts must also raise a large portion of their budget from local property taxes, the phrase “fully funded” is slightly misleading.

The largest portion of state aid to schools comes from equalization aid, when the state pays the difference between “adequacy” – the calculated amount a district’s students need for an adequate education – and “local fair share” – which generally refers to the tax base.

Many districts that are not paying their local fair share are limited by the 2% tax cap.

When New Jersey tried to fix its school funding formula in 2018 with the passing of a law called S2, some of its 600 school districts began to lose state aid over a seven-year phase in that ends this academic year. Districts that had dropping enrollment saw their aid reduce. But their enrolled students − for no fault of theirs – also suffered the impacts of cuts on staffing, programs and facilities. Districts faced a double whammy when hit with higher-than-expected cuts in state aid from the 2018 “S2” law while unable to raise taxes and meet "local fair share".

Raising taxes

For schools facing cuts, it’s like running a business where you cannot plan for longer than a year, said Julie Borst, who heads Save Our Schools NJ, a community organization. She noted that the 2% cap only applies to the school’s portion of property taxes, so increases for most taxpayers would not be alarmingly high.

The new law also says districts may only raise taxes up to around 10% of the previous year's tax levy.

“The Democrats know that they're vulnerable on property taxes, and they only want to loosen the tax cap very cautiously,” said Bennett. “Maybe that's an example of the political system working that the Democrats are trying to be accountable, but then again it doesn't make any budgetary sense,” he said.

State Sen. Declan O’Scanlon (R- Monmouth), who said he did not support the bill, objected to raising the tax cap for districts that lost aid. A bill proposed by Sen. Anthony Bucco (R-Morris) and O’Scanlon, who is also the party’s budget officer, would have returned around $200 million in school aid cuts. The Murphy administration should have repurposed its spending when it got "breathing room" from billions in federal COVID relief, and tackled the aid cuts when they began, O'Scanlon said.

Advocates say that pinning the blame on Democrats is not fair, because the S2 law addressed funding imbalances incurred during the Gov. Chris Christie era.

The consensus is that in recent years, with schools facing new challenges after the COVID-19 pandemic – the Murphy administration should have acted with more urgency to revise the formula. That charge appears to have fallen into the hands of lawmakers like Sen. Vin Gopal (D-Monmouth) chair of the senate education committee

Gopal told northjersey.com that he has had three meetings with newly appointed Department of Education commissioner and school finance expert Kevin Dehmer to revisit and modernize school funding in New Jersey. There is no draft legislation yet, but Gopal said he hopes to have a bill that will mandate revising the school funding formula drafted in summer.

