Robert: Perhaps the sadest part of all of this is that, 152 years after Appomattox, America has finally forgotten what the survivors of the Civil War learned at a ghastly price. When Lee surrendered, General US Grant gave his men 25,000 rations, because they were starving. Lee and his men were permitted to keep their arms and horses and allowed to go home. Union soldiers wept, and shouted hurrahs. The healing of America began that day. Lee's men were honored with respect, and dignity. Why? Why, after the bloodiest, most destructive conflict in the Western Hemisphere did the victors choose not to exact a horrible retribution upon secessionist traitors and slavers? And what gives us the wisdom, in this day, to say we have more justification to do so than the victors themselves? They knew something that, unfortunately, we have forgotten. Their messages to us, their children, have been lost. May God spare us from having to re-learn that lesson at similar cost. In 1863, had our foreign enemies decided to take the opportunity to conquer the entire country, they would not have been able to do so, because the American armies were already the largest and most powerful on Earth. But today, Civil War II would be an invitation for all our enemies abroad to act in concert to destroy us. That is precisely what is happening. After Americans are at each other's throats and our cities are in flames, the foreign entities that instigated it and financed it will take the opportunity to destroy us all.