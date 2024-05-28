Murphy accelerates offshore wind construction, announces settlement with Ørsted

TRENTON — Gov. Phil Murphy announced New Jersey would accelerate development of its future offshore wind industry, saying that the state was speeding up its release of the fifth round of bidding for offshore wind power projects.

Offshore wind developers can submit project proposals in the fifth round bidding, which is expected to open in the second quarter of 2025. The fifth round was originally set to open more than a year later, in the third quarter of 2026.

On Tuesday, Murphy also announced a settlement agreement between state agencies and the offshore wind developer Ørsted, which said last year that it would not pursue two planned offshore wind projects for New Jersey.

Last October, the Denmark-based company blamed high interest rates, inflation and supply chain problems for the decision.

Following Ørsted's announcement, Murphy said he would seek $300 million in construction guarantees promised by the company if it failed to build the two power projects.

But this week, Murphy announced New Jersey officials had settled with Ørsted over the canceled projects. The company will pay the state $125 million, Murphy said. The money will be used to invest in New Jersey's offshore wind industry, turbine component manufacturing facilities, and support other emissions-free energy programs, according to Murphy's office.

The governor said in a statement that accelerating offshore wind development would benefit the state's economy and create jobs.

"At this pivotal inflection point for the industry both in New Jersey and across the nation, it’s critical that we remain committed to delivering on the promise of thousands of family-sustaining, union jobs and cleaner air for generations to come," he said Tuesday in a news release.

New Jersey officials have already approved power purchase contracts for three offshore wind projects: Atlantic Shores Offshore Wind, Attentive Energy 2 and Leading Light Wind. The projects are expected to power millions of homes across the Garden State using renewable energy and help reduce New Jersey's reliance on fossil fuels.

A fourth opportunity for offshore wind developers to submit proposals to state officials ends July 10.

