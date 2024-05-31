Muri named to Top 100 National Education Influencers

May 30—There is no question about the positive impact of Superintendent Dr. Scott Muri's leadership on Ector County Independent School District. Now, that impact is being recognized at the national level with his selection to the District Administration Inaugural Top 100 Education Influencers List. Dr. Muri's inclusion on this list is a testament to his unwavering dedication to the field of education and reflects exceptional contributions, innovative approaches, and the inspiration provided to educators and students alike.

"I am honored to be among this exceptional group of leaders," Muri said in a news release. "This honor reflects the work of the 4,200 team members in ECISD. Together, we serve the students and families of Ector County, and the work we have been able to accomplish is changing lives in a positive way. Great things are happening in ECISD, and I am proud to be part of this extraordinary team."

Since assuming the role of superintendent of ECISD in July 2019, Dr. Muri's leadership has yielded several significant accomplishments:

— Developed a three-pronged strategic plan dedicated to each student's Learning Journey, Talent Development of team members, and the district's Foundational Excellence

— Expanded prekindergarten services to include a full-day program for 4-year-olds and a half-day program for 3-year-olds, in partnership with the Odessa YMCA

— ECISD being rated a "B" for the first time ever by the Texas Education Agency

— Increased Kindergarten Readiness from 33% to 54% between 2020 and 2023

— Boosted College, Career & Military Readiness from 46% to 73% between 2018 and 2023

— Surpassed the Texas average in SAT scores

— Improved the Graduation Rate

— Implemented high-impact, 1:1 virtual tutoring for up to 6,000 students while leveraging outcomes-based contracting and Artificial Intelligence

— Completed a 1:1 technology initiative, providing a device for every ECISD student.

— Partnered with SpaceX to provide high-speed, affordable broadband to students and families, a first for a school district in the U.S.

— Led the development of the ConnEctor Task Force to extend high-speed, affordable broadband to every resident of Ector County

— Decreased teacher vacancies from 18% to 1%

— Established a Human Capital Division and innovative talent pipelines to grow teachers, principals, counselors, and diagnosticians

— Pioneered a Registered Apprenticeship Program for K-12 principals, a first in the nation

— Introduced a Registered Apprenticeship Program for Teachers, among the first in Texas

— Designed a unique compensation system targeting teachers who earn a Texas Enhanced Certificate by completing a full-year teacher residency, a first in the nation

— Offered an Educator Preparation Program (Odessa Pathway to Teaching), one of three in Texas

— Launched a high school fast-track educator prep program (Future Teachers of Odessa), along with other talent development pipelines, enabling interested students to become teachers and principals tuition-free

— Implemented strategic staffing via the Opportunity Culture model, allowing teachers to lead a campus team, coach others, and increase earnings without leaving the classroom

— Introduced the Principal Incentive Allotment, rewarding highly effective principals with up to $25,000 in additional compensation

— Secured over $75 million in partnerships and grants to support ECISD's strategic plan projects

— Won a federal $9 million grant to develop and reward teachers, principals, and campus leaders

— Participated in the Teacher Incentive Allotment, a state program that has awarded highly effective ECISD teachers more than $6 million over the past three years

— Established stackable incentives, enabling ECISD teachers to earn over $100,000 annually

— Achieved a perfect score (100) on the Texas Education Agency's FIRST financial report for four consecutive years

— Initiated a Project Management Oversight (PMO) process

— Successfully passed the largest school bond ever ($424 million) in November 2023

"It has been my pleasure to have had a seat at the table as Dr. Muri has worked with the board, his leadership team, our incredible staff, amazing teachers, and incredible students to transform the future of public education in Ector County," ECISD Board of Trustees President Christopher Stanley said in the release. "His transformational leadership will last for generations."

Additional accolades he has earned include an appointment by Texas Governor Greg Abbott to the State Board for Educator Certification (SBEC) where he serves as Vice Chair, an appointment by Texas Lt. Governor Dan Patrick to the Broadband Development Office Board of Advisors, Dallas Morning News finalist for Texan of the Year for his leadership following Odessa's mass shooting, and multiple invitations to testify before Congressional Committees and Texas House and Senate Committees regarding such topics as teacher recruiting and retention, strategies to accelerate student learning, and technology innovation. Dr. Muri also serves on the Board of Directors for the national leadership organization, Chiefs for Change and was named Region 18 Superintendent of the Year and a finalist for Texas Superintendent of the Year in 2022.

The nomination for this recognition came from Dr. Muri's education peers. District Administration intends for this list to become an annual feature, celebrating those who continually push the boundaries and set new standards in education.