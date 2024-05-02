Muri: District disappointed, frustrated with lack of action on funding

May 1—Given the lack of action by the governor and legislature on school funding, Ector County ISD Superintendent Scott Muri said the district is frustrated and disappointed that public school has not been adequately funded.

During his media call Wednesday, Muri was asked if school funding being held back for vouchers was a form of segregation.

"We fell behind once again. We haven't seen an increase in the basic allotment since 2019 yet inflation has continued to escalate each year over the last several years. We fully expect, and certainly our students deserve, a healthy investment in the upcoming legislative session and we'll make sure that we share our story and the needs that we have locally," Muri said.

He added that he wasn't sure whether holding back the funds was segregation, but he is disappointed in the decisions that have been made not to fund public education appropriately.

"We will continue, once again, to talk with our representatives to make sure that they fully understand and can carry the message of ECISD to our state legislature," Muri added.

"Right now as a school system, we are struggling financially. We have a $24 million budget deficit. We know that our state has those funds to provide not only to ECISD but to public schools across the state of Texas so we were very frustrated and disappointed that those funds don't exist. We've had to make difficult decisions because we don't have those dollars," Muri said.

"We will certainly be working with our own local representatives in both the House and the Senate to make sure that they understand the needs we have in ECISD. Certainly not only myself but board members and others will spend time talking with legislators around the state to make sure that they fully understand the needs that we have in public schools with the hope, and really the expectation, that our state legislature when they come back in session whether it be a special session in the next several months or the regular session in January that they pay attention to the needs of the 5.5 million children in the state of Texas and that they provide adequately for those needs," Muri said.

Public education in Texas is underfunded, especially when you look at other states across the nation.

"At the end of the day, it's up to the House, the Senate and ultimately the governor to make those decisions. They were not able to do that this year, but I have every confidence that they'll be able to do that in the upcoming session. School vouchers, certainly, that's a decision that is made by our legislature and our governor and regardless of what that decision is it's important that our legislators and our governor invest in public education. In Texas, we serve 5.5 million children and each of those kids, including the 33,500 that we serve in ECISD, they deserve the most significant investment that we can possibly give them. Education is the ticket to a child's future and so we need appropriate funding to make sure that we are providing an appropriate and adequate education for the kids that we serve," he said.

Asked if legal action could be taken because school funding is in the state constitution, Muri said the state has a history of litigation as it relates to school funding.

Muri said that could be an option.

"Our children both in ECISD and throughout the state have got to have access to appropriate resources as do our teachers and principals so they can do the good work for kids. While legal action isn't something I think that any of us desire, at the end of the day we have to make sure that the needs of our children are met," Muri said.

ECISD on April 30 held its second bond oversight committee meeting. In January, the board created the oversight committee to ensure that the bond proceeds are spent as intended.

"We had a second meeting with that group and provided a pretty comprehensive update to them on the progress that we are making," Muri said. "The group had a chance to see images of some of the purchases we are making, such as musical instruments and some technology and other investments.

"We talked about the selection of architects, how we go about that process and then some architectural firms that have been selected in ECISD. We updated some of the larger projects, the land purchases that we are making for some of the larger projects in ECISD, talked about the financials, how the money that was approved by voters in November, how we are expending those dollars thus far and what that looks like," he added.

They also talked about the sale of the bonds.

"We are getting ready as an organization to sell our first set of bonds. We will hit the market during the month of May as well as June and residents of Ector County will have an opportunity to purchase those bonds first before they hit the open market," Muri said.

Anyone interested in purchasing bonds is encouraged to pay attention over the next several weeks as ECISD, in conjunction with its bond counsel, will provide some information on exactly how to do that.

Muri said they are thankful for the investments ECISD has made and the stewardship of the district's financial situation.

"As a community, it speaks well of the work that's happening in ECISD, particularly around the financial realm. It gives us a great outlook as we begin to enter the bond market," Muri said.

Prekindergarten registration is now open for children ages 3 and 4.

"ECISD is excited to welcome a new group of pre-K students in August of 2024. We invite you to register and enroll," he said.

The district offers a full-day program for 4-year-old students and a half day for 3-year-olds in conjunction with the YMCA.

"We've had several years of really great evidence that clearly indicates a high-quality pre-K makes a difference in how our students begin their kindergarten experience. In ECISD, 66 percent of our students that go through our pre-K program wind up being kindergarten ready compared with 49 percent in the state of Texas; clear evidence that investing in a high-quality pre-K experience really prepares kids to be successful not only in kindergarten but throughout their academic career," Muri said.

Visit ectorcountyisd.org for more information.