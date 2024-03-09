Murfreesboro police: 1 dead, 1 in custody after fatal shooting on East Vine Street

An investigation is underway and a person is in custody after a man was fatally shot in Murfreesboro on Saturday morning, police said.

Officers found a 23-year-old man on the back porch of a home in the 1100 block of East Vine Street with multiple gunshot wounds just before 10 a.m., according to a news release from the Murfreesboro Police Department. The man was taken to Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford, where he died.

Police said a "person of interest" has been arrested and that charges may be pending. Police have not released the name of the victim, the name of the person in custody or any further details.

The Murfreesboro Police Department responded to a shooting in the 1100 block of East Vine Street on Saturday, March 9, 2024.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

