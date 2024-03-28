Man shot in the head while driving on Murfreesboro Pike

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Murfreesboro Pike was closed in both directions in South Nashville Thursday morning after a man was shot in the head.

The shooting happened around 9 a.m. in the 1800 block of Murfreesboro Pike just south of the Nashville International Airport.

A spokesperson for Metro police said the male victim was shot in the head. He was taken to an area hospital for treatment and is said to be alert and speaking.

Investigators are working to determine if the man was shot during a road rage incident.

The outbound lanes of Murfreesboro Pike were closed at Town Park Drive with the inbound lanes closed at Smith Springs Road. The roadway reopened around 11:30 a.m.

A suspect description was not provided.

No additional information was immediately released.

This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.

