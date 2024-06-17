Murfreesboro City Council candidate forum set June 24 at City Hall in Council Chambers

Murfreesboro City Council candidates will participate in a 6 p.m. June 24 League of Women Voters forum, event organizers announced.

The forum will be in Council Chambers at Murfreesboro City Hall, according to the press release from the League of Women Voters of Murfreesboro/Rutherford County.

Those interested in being in the audience for the forum must be present 10 minutes prior to 6 p.m. start.

The event includes all five qualifying candidates: Bill Shacklett, an incumbent vice mayor; Kirt Wade, incumbent; Shawn Wright, incumbent; Kelly Northcutt; and Matt Herriman.

The top three candidates earning at-large votes in Murfreesboro will win four-year terms after the Aug. 1 election and the early voting scheduled July 12 through July 27. The council job includes approving local government taxes, budgets and project contracts that will be overseen by the pending new City Manager Darren Gore starting in July.

Event organizers craft all questions for candidates

To ensure an impartial and welcoming environment for all candidates, no campaign materials, such as T-shirts, buttons, signs, will be are allowed. The audience will not be allowed to participate in the forum but will hear directly from the candidates on their positions on policy issues facing the Murfreesboro community, according to the press release.

Issues in Murfreesboro in recent years have included government and public education services keeping pace with the fast-growing city and First Amendment rights pertaining to BoroPride, an LGBTQ-plus festival.

The local League of Women Voters crafted the forum questions with event co-sponsors: Middle Tennessee Lawyers' Association for Women and the Rutherford County Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority.

The forum also will be available to watch live or streamed on Murfreesboro City TV on Comcast Xfinity Channel 3 and 1094, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, YouTube, Facebook, mobile devices, and the city website: www.murfreesboro.tn.gov.

Murfreesboro City Council candidate forum details

Source: Press release from the League of Women Voters of Murfreesboro/Rutherford County

