Murfreesboro I-24 interchange plan inches forward with 160-acre annexation approval

A proposed Interstate 24 interchange to Blackman and Florence roads moved closer to Murfreesboro's long-term plans Thursday.

The Murfreesboro City Council voted unanimously in support of annexation plans for 160 acres of farmland that includes a barn and five billboards drivers on I-24 can see on the northeast side. The other side of the interstate is where the the fast-growing city foresees widening Blackman Road to five lanes leading to the interchange.

The annexation, which also had unanimous backing by the Murfreesboro Planning Commission, requires a second majority vote by the council to be official.

Murfreesboro Assistant Planning Director Matthew Blomeley recommends the annexation that could tie in with the city's long-term plans to extend Cherry Lane to yet-built intersection with Florence Road.

"With the planned Cherry Lane extension roadway project and the potential for an interchange at I-24, this property is well-positioned for future development once infrastructure improvements are constructed," Blomeley told the council in a written report on the agenda issue.

This 160-acre farm is won support to be annexed into Murfreesboro by the City Council Thursday, May 2, 2024.

Murfreesboro officials seek road plans for a city that reached a U.S. Census count of 162,398 people by July 2022. The plans include extending Cherry Lane from Memorial Boulevard (U.S. Highway 231) by the Siegel Soccer Park on the northside to interchanges at Interstate 840 and a proposed overpass bridge of Northwest Broad Street (U.S. 41). The long-term plan foresees Cherry Lane also extending to Florence Road and I-24.

Mayor Shane McFarland and the five present council members offered no comments about the annexation prior to the vote. Councilman Kirt Wade was absent.

Road plans: Murfreesboro Mayor Shane McFarland says next I-24 interchange will be at Cherry Lane-Blackman Road

Proposed I-24 interchange near 2 future schools

This Murfreesboro city map shows in yellow a proposed annexation of 160 acres of farmland on the northeast side of Interstate 24 and at the end of Asbury Road northwest of nearby Florence Road.

The city currently has five I-24 interchanges at the following roads: Joe B. Jackson Parkway, Church Street, New Salem Highway, Old Fort Parkway and Medical Center Parkway/Fortress Boulevard.

The proposed interchange that would connect with Blackman Road is a short drive northeast of where the Rutherford County Board of Education is building a $59.9 million Poplar Hill Elementary school. The campus is scheduled to open by August 2025 on the northside of Baker Road.

The board also plans to build a yet-funded $71 million middle school adjacent to Poplar Hill Elementary by August 2026.

Blackman Road and Florence Road also include many housing subdivisions and new homes getting built on both sides of I-24.

Crews break ground for new school: 'Breathtakingly beautiful piece of property'

City foresees residential and commercial development on 160 acres

This Murfreesboro city map in yellow shows proposed annexation of 160 acres on northeast side of Interstate 24.

The annexation request for the 160 acres of farmland is from the G.S. Dismukes & Barbara W. Dismukes Revocable Living Trust. Once annexation is official, the trust would face an estimated $1,062 property tax bill to the Murfreesboro government by Dec. 31 based on the current farmland remaining the same, according to a city staff report from Blomeley.

"Development on this property will create jobs for the community and generate tax revenue for the city," Blomeley's report said. "This property is well-positioned for future development once infrastructure improvements are constructed. "Approval of this annexation will allow the city to set the vision for the development of this highly-visible property."

The 160 acres is located at the end of Asbury Road northwest of Florence Road. The farmland is also adjacent to previously annexed property where the planned Cherry Lane extension goes by 55 acres that won council backing in 2018 for a proposed Sazerac distillery.

The Murfreesboro 2035 Comprehensive Plan foresees the farmland as being suburban residential and general commercial. After annexation, the interim zoning would allow houses on 15,000-square-foot lots, which is slightly over a third of an acre.

The property owners have representation from Rob Molchan, a landscape architect and land planner with Murfreesboro-based SEC (Site Engineering Consultants) Inc.

Road plans: Murfreesboro plans traffic light in fast-growing Blackman community west of Interstate 24

Reach reporter Scott Broden with news tips or questions by emailing him at sbroden@dnj.com. To support his work with The Daily News Journal, sign up for a digital subscription.

Murfreesboro annexation facts

Acres up for annexation: 160

Location: End of Asbury Road northwest of Florence Road

What is property now: farmland that includes barn and five billboards on northeast side of Interstate 24

Development potential: suburban residential, general commercial and proposed interchange off I-24

Owner of property: G.S. Dismukes & Barbara W. Dismukes Revocable Living Trust

Sources: Murfreesboro Assistant Planning Director Matthew Blomeley and city Project Planner Holly Smyth

The backside of a billboard sits on a 160-acre farm by Interstate 24. The property won annexation support from the Murfreesboro City Council Thursday, May 2, 2024.

This article originally appeared on Murfreesboro Daily News Journal: I-24 interchange plan could emerge on annexed Murfreesboro farmland