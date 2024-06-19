Murderer in Oklahoma Bigfoot case gets life sentence without possibility of parole

Convicted murderer Larry Doil Sanders, in chains in the middle, is led by Pontotoc County sheriff deputies from the courthouse in Ada Tuesday morning after being sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

ADA — A believer in Bigfoot was kicked out of his sentencing Tuesday in his highly publicized murder case after he repeatedly interrupted a prosecutor and called her remarks ignorant.

Larry Doil Sanders, 55, called the prosecutor a "stupid b----" as Pontotoc County sheriff deputies led him from the courtroom Tuesday morning.

He was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole after refusing to return to court.

Sanders claimed again at his sentencing that he acted in self-defense when he choked Jimmy Glenn Knighten to death along the South Canadian River in 2022.

His trial in April had focused on his delusional beliefs about the mythical creatures. He testified at the trial the fight with Knighten came after he saw three sasquatches at the river. He described the biggest as black and 12 feet tall.

More: From Bigfoot to horse-tripping: 5 weird Oklahoma laws will leave you scratching your head

The two friends went to the river on July 9, 2022, to go noodling at a fishing spot near Allen, about 100 miles southeast of Oklahoma City. The victim's body was found the next day.

He testified at trial he thought Knighten had planned to drown him so his body would float down to the Bigfoots to be eaten. "That's the only thing that made sense," he said.

He said Knighten later attacked him after they quarreled about going back to the truck to go to a cookout.

He told an agent with the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation that he talked to the watching Bigfoots after killing his friend and said to them that weak is evil, according to other testimony at the trial. A defense expert said at trial he was suffering from a psychosis caused by his frequent methamphetamine use.

Sanders in March waived his right to a jury trial. Pontotoc County District Judge Steve Kessinger on April 17 found him guilty of first-degree murder after two days of testimony.

Larry Sanders sentenced after refusing to return to court

The judge chose the punishment Tuesday after hearing from Sanders, the prosecutor and the defense attorney.

Sanders on Tuesday blamed the guilty verdict on a higher power and ancient influences. He also said the truth was ignored. He told the judge he would give his left arm if it would bring Jimmy back but added, "Jimmy was a victim of his own actions."

He winked at Assistant District Attorney Tara Portillo as he got up from the witness stand. He then interrupted her as she began reading posts from X, formerly known as Twitter, about his case.

"What does this have to do with anything?' he complained. "This is bull----. I don't want to hear any of this. This is ignorant."

The judge told him to stop and had deputies remove him when he continued to complain. After he left, the prosecutor explained her point was the legacy "this murderer" has left the victim's family is Bigfoot jokes.

The judge agreed Sanders could come to court again to hear his punishment. Sanders told his attorney he wanted to go back to jail instead.

The victim was 52 and operated an auto frame and body shop in Ada. Sanders had planned to start working for him on July 11, 2022.

The prosecutor described Knighten as a "good old country boy who went fishing with his friend at the river and never came back."

More: Gunman in Oklahoma pastor's murder gets life in prison to end sordid swinger case

An appeal is expected. Sanders' court-appointed attorney, Larry Balcerak, contends he did not form a deliberate intent to kill because of his delusional beliefs.

Prosecutors did not seek the death penalty. The judge could have imposed just a life sentence but Sanders would not have even been eligible for parole for more than 30 years.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Murderer in Oklahoma Bigfoot case sentenced after removal from courtroom