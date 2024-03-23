Murdered schoolboy Damilola Taylor’s campaigner father dies aged 75

Campaigner Richard Taylor, whose son Damilola Taylor was murdered at the age of 10, has died, his family have announced.

The former Nigerian civil servant dedicated years to improving the lives of disadvantaged children in the wake of his son’s death in November 2000, and set up the Damilola Taylor Trust to campaign against knife crime

Mr Taylor died on Saturday aged 75, following a long illness.

A statement issued on behalf of his family said: “It is with a heavy heart that the family announce the death of our beloved father, grandfather and uncle, Mr Richard Adeyemi Taylor OBE, who sadly passed away in the early hours of Saturday March 23 at Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Woolwich, after a prolonged battle with prostate cancer.”

Mr Taylor always said he wanted his son to be remembered as a boy of hope and for his legacy to be a better life and opportunities for underprivileged young people.

Damilola Taylor was left bleeding to death after he was attacked and slashed with a broken bottle on his way home from a library

Damilola was left bleeding to death in a stairwell in Peckham, south-east London, after he was attacked and slashed with a broken bottle on his way home from a library.

After three crown court trials, his two killers, brothers Ricky and Danny Preddie, were finally put behind bars.

Richard Taylor and his late wife Gloria were spurred on to set up a charity in their son’s memory.

Gloria died in 2008 after suffering a heart attack and Richard continued their work in the following years.

They were supported by famous faces, including footballer Rio Ferdinand, who grew up in Peckham and backed the family in their charity work.

Star Wars actor John Boyega was a childhood friend of Damilola and he and his sister Grace were among the last people to see the 10-year-old alive before he walked home on the day he was murdered.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 3 months with unlimited access to our award-winning website, exclusive app, money-saving offers and more.