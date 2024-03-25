The moment Cody Fisher’s killers smuggled huge knife into nightclub past security pat-down

Chilling CCTV footage shows the two knifemen behind the Boxing Day murder of footballer Cody Fisher being patted down for weapons on their way into a nightclub.

The 23-year-old was stabbed to death at the Birmingham club in an “act of retribution” two days after he accidentally brushed past Remy Gordon in a venue in Solihull.

Film released by West Midlands Police shows the moment Gordon confronts Mr Fisher following the “unavoidable contact” two nights previously.

After the incident, Gordon hatched a plan with co-defendant Kami Carpenter to “shank him up” and footage showed them smuggling a knife past security at The Crane night spot in Digbeth, Birmingham.

A high vis-clad security guard checks their clothing before they enter the venue.

The pair then attacked the former Birmingham City academy player, who died at the scene.

Shortly after carrying out the attack, Gordon went to a nearby takeaway where he laughed and joked with a friend as he described what had happened.

Remy Gordon, 23, and Kami Carpenter, 22, will be sentenced after Easter - Elizabeth Cook/PA

Following their conviction for murder at Birmingham Crown Court, Tracey Fisher, Cody’s mother, said: “The evilness and the cowardliness of those individuals that did that to him for nothing – who even does that?

“So you can bump into somebody in a pub or a club or whatever, accidentally, and that is the repercussion? To be that evil?”

Gordon, 23, and Carpenter, 22, will be sentenced after Easter. Fellow defendant Reegan Anderson, 19, was found not guilty of murder or manslaughter but was convicted of affray.

‘Not a bad bone in his body’

Mrs Fisher said: “Cody truly never had a bad bone in his body. He loved teaching young children.

“He loved, cared for and respected his family. He had more living to do and so much more love and kindness to give to the world.

“Cody taught us all so much about ourselves and we miss him every single minute of every day.

“I will not get to see him go on to do more amazing things, like inspire many more children and adults as he used to do, have holidays with him and go to his footie matches every week to see him kick a ball, like he’d done from the day he could walk.

“Cody Fisher was brave, fearless and the most genuine soul I knew. I had the pleasure and honour to call him my son. May you rest in peace my beautiful boy.”

The court heard how two days before his murder, Mr Fisher had briefly brushed past Gordon at the Popworld venue.

Michel Duck KC, prosecuting, said: “Cody Fisher (and a close friend who was later chased at the Crane nightclub) were making their way towards the exit.

Cody Fisher, a former Birmingham City academy member who also played for Stratford Town and Bromsgrove Sporting, died at the scene - Chris Jepson/Bromsgrove Sporting FC/PA

“Necessarily they had to move through a crowd of people. Tragically, amongst that crowd was Remy Gordon.

“There was a brief contact between Cody Fisher and Remy Gordon’s back it seems. Remy Gordon was looking for an argument with somebody.”

The court heard how Gordon sent messages on Snapchat to friends around 45 minutes after the initial incident, appealing for help to identify a photograph showing Mr Fisher and threatening to “shank him up”.

Mr Fisher was stabbed in the chest, penetrating a valve in his heart.

After the verdicts were handed down, West Midlands Police Det Insp Michelle Thurgood, who led the investigation, said: “The absolute tragedy of this case is just how trivial the motive was.

“It’s the kind of thing that most right-minded people would have just ignored and moved on but Remy Gordon, for reasons only he can explain, took real exception to this.

“It was a chance brushing together of two men who did not know each other and had no reason to fall out.

“Cody’s life has been cut tragically short, and it’s had a catastrophic impact on his family and friends.”