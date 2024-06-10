Murder warrant issued for teenager after Phenix City shooting leaves one dead, one injured

One person is dead and another is injured after a shooting Sunday night in Phenix City, according to the Phenix City Police Department.

A capital murder warrant has been issued for a 17-year-old from Phenix City following the shooting, according to police.

Police said they responded around 8:40 p.m. Sunday to a shooting in the 700 block of 16th Street. Responding officers found Mike Adams Jr., 26, dead from a gunshot wound and an investigation began, according to a news release. Police said another victim was found during the investigation, a 36-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

That victim was taken to Piedmont Columbus Regional Hospital for treatment, according to police.

Police said the investigation was still ongoing Monday morning.

This is a developing story and may be updated.