Murder victim's son takes the stand in Schuback trial

SCRANTON — The son of Old Forge pizzeria owner and murder victim Robert Baron testified Wednesday he had no involvement in his father’s disappearance and death.

Testifying for the prosecution in the homicide trial of Justin Schuback, Bobby Baron described his late father, Robert Baron, as his “shining star,” “role model” and “hero,” when questioned by District Attorney Mark Powell.

Bobby Baron said the only guilt he felt regarding his father’s death was his drug addiction brought dangerous people into his family’s life.

During Monday’s opening statements, defense attorney Bernie Brown asked jurors to consider other possible suspects in the case, including Bobby Baron.

Bobby Baron was a longtime friend of defendant Schuback. Both had a heroin addiction that required a steady influx of money to maintain, testimony showed.

Schuback, accused of killing Robert Baron on Jan. 25, 2017, was arrested on March 31, 2023, after cellphone technology made it possible for law enforcement to locate Robert Baron’s body and subsequently arrest Schuback.

Prosecutors believe Schuback attempted to rob Ghigiarelli’s Restaurant, Robert Baron’s Old Forge pizzeria, late on Jan. 25. They believe Schuback didn’t know Robert Baron was at the restaurant at the time of the robbery and the two had an altercation that turned deadly.

The next morning, when he deviated from his routine, Robert Baron’s family contacted police and he was declared missing.

Bobby Baron testified he relapsed into a heroin addiction at the time of his father’s disappearance and his father was concerned about him. Bobby Baron admitted he stole money from his family and both his father and mother, Maria Baron, were concerned about his access to money. But that was only because they worried about his drug use and wanted to keep him safe, he testified.

Bobby Baron recalled Schuback seeing him go up to the second floor of the restaurant to get cash. He said he believed that’s how Schuback knew there was money kept there.

Bobby Baron said he had rarely seen Schuback, but just weeks before his father was killed, Schuback stopped by unexpectedly.

“I guess he was staking out the restaurant,” Bobby Baron said.

But defense attorney Bernie Brown painted a different picture to jurors.

He pointed out inconsistencies in what Bobby Baron told police following his father’s disappearance and what he later disclosed.

When the family realized his father was missing on Jan. 26, Bobby Baron did not tell police officers he had a drug problem. He said it was because he didn’t want his family to hate him for relapsing.

Bobby Baron also admitted he attempted to buy crack cocaine from Schuback the afternoon of Jan. 25, but Schuback took $50 for the purchase and left without giving him the drug.

Bobby Baron disclosed the drug deal gone bad to police eventually, but withheld the information on the day his father disappeared because he didn’t want to upset his family with news of the relapse.

Also testifying Wednesday were Pat Boyle and Jason Cistola, who both admitted selling drugs around the time of Robert Baron’s death.

Boyle testified he met Schuback just after midnight on Jan. 26 coming from the area of Ghigiarelli’s Restaurant. At the time Schuback owed him $60 and wanted to buy more heroin, Boyle said.

Boyle said he was in bed, but quickly got dressed to meet Schuback

“I wanted to strike while the iron was hot, I guess,” Boyle said. Schuback bought ten bags of heroin at $20 per bag, Boyle testified.

Boyle’s meeting with Schuback on Jan. 26, was “quick and short,” he said, unusual because the two usually spent about 15 minutes with each other following a drug deal.

During cross-examination, Brown asked Boyle if he knew the elder Baron kept money at the restaurant.

“Bobby told everybody in the world his dad kept thousands of dollars in a safe because he didn’t believe in banks,” Boyle said.

Jason Cistola, Justin Schuback’s cousin, testified he sold drugs to Schuback in the days following his father’s disappearance.

“I believe he had more money on him than usual,” Cistola said.

On cross examination Brown asked Cistola if he had been a suspect in the case. “I believe so,” Cistola answered.

The trial continues on Thursday.