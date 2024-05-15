Murder under investigation in McDowell County

May 15—By GREG JORDAN

Bluefield Daily Telegraph

WELCH — A investigation by county deputies and state police got underway Tuesday after a report about a suspicious death in McDowell County led to an arrest and a charge of murder.

The McDowell County Sheriff's Office was notified around 6 p.m. Monday about a deceased person being found in the county's Big Sandy area near the Roderfield community, according to a statement issued Tuesday by Sheriff James Muncy.

After arriving at the scene, the responding deputy asked for assistance when he noticed that the person's death appeared to be suspicious in nature, Muncy said.

The victim, identified as 70-year-old male individual, Patsy Campinella, no address given, appeared to be deceased, Muncy said.

After further investigation, a female individual, Robin Crawford, 60, no address given, was arrested and charged with murder, he said.

Crawford was transported to the McDowell County Magistrate Court where an arraignment hearing was conducted before Magistrate Mark Shelton.

Shelton did not set a bond for Crawford, Muncy said.

Muncy said Tuesday that the investigation into Campinella's death was continuing.

The McDowell County Sheriff's Office is being assisted in the investigation by the West Virginia State Police Welch Detachment along with the West Virginia State Police Crime Scene unit.

No other details were immediately released.

