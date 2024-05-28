Murder under investigation by Maggie Valley police

May 27—A shooting in the early morning hours on Monday, May 27, has left one dead and one in custody.

Eriberto Exiga Cardena, 42, of Hendersonville, was arrested following a shooting early on Memorial Day.

The victim of the shooting has not yet been named.

The shooting occurred at a residence located at 3211 Dellwood Road, across the street from High Country Furniture.

A press release from the Maggie Valley Police Department says that this was an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public.

Cardena has been charged with murder, possession of a firearm by felon and possession of a controlled substance on jail premises. He is currently being held at the Haywood County Detention Center on no bond.

The investigation is still on-going at this time.

This is a developing story.