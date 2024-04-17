Murder trial focuses on Bigfoot delusions

TechCrunch

"I think the IPO was an important milestone, but we're just focused on building for our users," Reddit chief product officer Pali Bhat told TechCrunch. Reddit's product roadmap includes faster loading times, more tools for moderators and developers, and an AI-powered language translation feature to bring Reddit to a more global audience. "If you're in, let's say, France, you will be able to use Reddit in French, regardless of what most of the users of that subreddit might be."