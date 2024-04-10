Murder trial delayed for accused killer of Harlem drug lord Alpo Martinez

Apr. 10—The trial of a man charged in New York City with the murder of former Lewiston resident Alpo Martinez was postponed this week until at least May 13.

Suspect Shakeem Parker, 30, who was arrested in February 2022 and charged with the slaying of the drug kingpin once known as "the mayor of Harlem," has said he is not guilty.

Alberto "Alpo" Martinez, who admitted to killing at least 14 people during his years as a notorious crack dealer, lived in Lewiston in a federal witness program for about five years after finishing a long prison sentence. Shortly after moving back to New York City in 2021, he was gunned down in Harlem on Halloween.

Lewiston man charged in Big Apple robbery

Norway pilot makes emergency landing in York County