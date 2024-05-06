Murder trial to begin in death of off-duty Vancouver officer

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — On the night of January 29, 2022, off-duty Vancouver Police Officer Donald Sahota was at his home near Battle Ground when a man entered his home and attacked him. Sahota’s wife called 911 as Sahota fought with the intruder.

Sahota and the intruder, later identified as Julio Segura, were just outside the home when Sahota was stabbed.

Within minutes, Sahota, 53, was shot to death by Clark County Deputy Jonathan Feller as he struggled with Segura on his own front porch. Feller mistook Sahota for the suspect.

Vancouver Police officer Donald Sahota was off-duty when he was killed after a robbery incident escalated. (Courtesy: VPD)

On Monday, Segura is set to stand trial in Clark County Superior Court for Sahota’s death. He is facing three counts of first-degree murder, and one count each of attempted first-degree murder, second-degree murder, attempted first-degree kidnapping, first-degree burglary, first-degree robbery, possession of a stolen motor vehicle and attempt to elude a pursuing police vehicle.

Investigators said Julio Segura was armed with a gun when he robbed a Chevron convenience store in the Orchards area that night more than two years ago. He then allegedly took off in a stolen vehicle and drove randomly to Sahota’s home.

During the altercation, Segura stabbed Sahota puncturing his lung, which “would have been life-threatening without immediate medical intervention,” the Lower Columbia Major Crimes Team investigators said. However, the medical examiner who performed the autopsy said the gunshot wounds to Sahota’s chest “were so traumatic that those were the injuries that took his life.”

After a lengthy investigation, the Clark County Sheriff’s Office announced Deputy Feller would not be charged for shooting and killing Sahota.

