Murder suspect's second trial begins after his first jury failed to reach a verdict

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Wallace Smith III's second murder trial started Monday afternoon with opening statements, during which his attorney told jurors that Smith's shooting of George Derment Jr. early Sept. 23 was justified.

It's an argument that convinced enough jurors in Smith's first trial in January to vote for not guilty, while other jurors voted to convict. That trial ended with a hung jury, which led to Monday's retrial.

"This is one of the rare cases where both sides will agree fundamentally what happened," Smith's attorney, Rob Little, said in his opening statements. "The disagreement is going to come down to whether the actions were justified.

"This is also one of the few cases where the entire event is on video," Little said. "You'll see everything. You'll hear some of it. You'll hear other parts of it."

#BREAKING — video of the moments before Wallace Smith III shot and killed George Derment Jr. Smith is on trial a second time because a jury in January could not reach a verdict. Story @jconline pic.twitter.com/M1ZDW51z7W — Ron Wilkins (@RonWilkins2) April 15, 2024

Little said the evidence will be reasonable to find Smith not guilty.

Tippecanoe Deputy Prosecutor Cassidy Laux told jurors in his opening statements Monday that Smith did not have enough reason to use deadly force.

Derment pulled his car up beside Smith's car in the 1100 block of North 12th Street and the two exchanged words.

"There is only one person alive today that can testify to what was said in that conversation," Laux said, "and that is the defendant."

Smith said during his first trial that Derment threatened him. Laux argued during closing of the January trial that Smith might have reasonably been concerned, but that didn't raise to the use of lethal force.

"Mere words do not get you to self-defense level of deadly force," Laux said in January.

Smith's trial is expected to last until Tuesday or possibly Wednesday.

Smith is charged with murder, pointing a firearm, voluntary manslaughter and a sentence-enhancing charge of using a firearm in a crime, which potentially adds up to 20 years to a prison sentence, if he's convicted of murder, which carries a maximum sentence of 65 years.

