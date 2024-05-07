Murder suspect waives time for preliminary hearing

May 6—The Cheat Lake man accused in the April 19 shooting death of his wife waived his time for a preliminary hearing in Monongalia County Magistrate Court Monday morning.

Rick Allen Cordes, 49, of Morgantown, was charged with first-degree murder on April 25, after an alleged altercation involving a Taurus.44 caliber revolver resulted in the death of Jennifer L. Hribar, 39, of Morgantown, at the couple's home on Falling Water Lane.

According to court documents, detectives with the Monongalia County Sheriff's Department discovered the evening of the shooting the couple was seen arguing at two Cheat Lake-area restaurants prior to the shooting, with Cordes allegedly being the aggressor.

Following an autopsy performed by the chief medical examiner's office, it was determined that Hribar's manner of death was a homicide. She suffered a gunshot wound to the back of the head.

Cordes is currently being held at North Central Regional Jail without bond. In murder cases, bond is set in circuit court rather than magistrate court. His next appearance in court has not yet been scheduled.

