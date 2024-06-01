Murder suspect throws smoke grenade at pursuing deputies in San Bernardino County

A murder suspect was arrested after firing at deputies during a pursuit in San Bernardino County.

The suspect was identified as Brent Phillip Soster, 43, from Twentynine Palms, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

On May 28, Mojave County Arizona deputies alerted California law enforcement of an armed and dangerous murder suspect driving a pickup truck in the Needles area.

The suspect, Soster, had allegedly driven through Needles while fleeing Arizona.

At around 9:30 p.m., deputies spotted Soster’s truck on Highway 95, near mile marker 30. Deputies attempted to pull him over but he refused to yield, leading them on a pursuit.

The chase headed towards the Joshua Tree area and at one point, Soster threw a smoke grenade toward the deputies and began firing at them.

A sheriff’s helicopter joined the pursuit overhead and Soster began firing at the chopper as well, said SBSD.

Eventually, a “lethal force encounter occurred” and pursuing deputies disabled Soster’s truck and took him into custody.

While searching the truck, investigators found several firearms, a tactical ballistic vest, a gas mask, additional smoke grenades and several rounds of ammunition.

Soster was transported to a nearby hospital to be treated for lacerations. He was later booked at the West Valley Detention Center on attempted murder charges.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information can call Deputy Joshua Young at 909-890-4904.

Anonymous tips can be provided to We-Tip at 1-800-782-7463 or online at wetip.com.

