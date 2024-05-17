Murder suspect in Stockton mass shooting to face Aniah’s Law hearing

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Less than 24 hours after being charged with murder, Tyquan French,19, appeared in court hoping for a bond and possibly getting out of jail.

Those hopes were put on hold by prosecutors.

Tyquan French

“Due to the charge of murder and the facts and circumstances around that, the state is going to be seeking the defendant be held with no bond pursuant to Aniah’s Law,” said Assistant District Attorney Parick Doggett.

Christian Bradley

French is charged with the murder of 24-year-old Christian Bradley, one of three people killed at the May Day mass shooting in Stockton.

Investigators say French has been a suspect for several days now.

“Our evidence right now supports that Tyquan French intentionally killed Mr. Bradley as again part of this ongoing conflict, these ongoing altercations,” says Baldwin County Sheriff’s Chief Deputy Col. Anthony Lowery.

Eighteen people were shot at the end of a day-long family celebration. It has left a community in fear.

“You got a group of people here willing to shoot up a whole crowd just to injure one person,” says Lowery. “I think some fear would be natural there.”

That fear, along with French’s criminal history, is part of the requirements under Aniah’s law, which prosecutors hope will keep French behind bars.

“It’s mainly due to the facts and circumstances around this incident. This is as extreme as it gets,” says Doggett.

Investigators say they are close to another arrest and have a couple more suspects directly related to the shooting.

Meanwhile, French will be back in court next week for that Aniah’s Law hearing that could determine whether he stays or gets out of jail.

