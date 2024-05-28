Murder suspect from Indiana could be in Atlanta

The Atlanta Police Department has issued a BOLO on behalf of the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department for a man wanted in connection to a murder.

On March 14, IMPD officers responded to Methodist Hospital on Senate Avenue about a person shot.

Officers arrived at the scene to find the victim, who police identified as Candace Powell, shot. Paramedics tried saving Powell, but she died from her injuries.

The IMPD investigation revealed that the shooting happened on Prospect Street and Powell had been dropped off at the hospital in her car after the shooting.

Detectives identified 34-year-old Deandre Rogers as a potential suspect.

The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office (MCPO) issued a warrant for Rogers’ arrest for the charges of murder, unlawful possession of a firearm by a domestic batterer and unlawful carrying of a handgun. The charges are with a prior felony conviction within the last 15 years.

IMPD detectives are asking anyone with information on Rogers’ whereabouts to contact 911 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.

Police said Rogers has connections to the Houston, Texas, and Atlanta, Georgia areas.

They did not specify how Rogers made his way to Atlanta.

Police said he should be considered armed and dangerous.

You will remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000 if the information leads to a felony arrest.

