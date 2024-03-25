Murder suspect in custody for crimes in multiple jurisdictions, Clayton County Sheriff says

The Clayton County Sheriff’s Office say a man has been arrested for his involvement in a homicide that occurred in 2021.

Tremaine Jackson is charged with murder, first-degree burglary, weapon possession, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm by a first-offender probationer.

Clayton County police officials said on June 9, 2021, at 9:45 p.m., officers received reports of a home invasion at a residence on Hwy 85 in Riverdale.

When officers arrived, they found a man suffering a gunshot wound lying on the floor of an apartment. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Jackson is accused of killing Norman Johnson III. His accomplice, Nicholas Lloyd Price was charged with malice murder, two counts of felony murder, two counts of aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

On Oct. 11, 2023, a grand jury in Clayton County indicted Price and Jackson on all charges.

Jackson also committed crimes in other municipalities such as Cobb and DeKalb County.

He also faces armed robbery, gang violence, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during commission of a felony charges in Cobb County.

Officials say he was “cornered Jackson in an apartment complex off of Bouldercrest Rd. (Dekalb County) and took him into custody without incident.”

