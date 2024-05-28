Murder suspect’s case goes to grand jury after Lexington man found with 6 gunshot wounds

A Lexington man charged with murder is alleged to have entered a home on Liberty Road before fatally shooting 36-year-old Devin Chenault six times, according to a Lexington Police Department homicide detective.

Jerrico Roberts, 37, appeared in Fayette District Court Tuesday morning for a preliminary hearing, where more details were released about what led up to the April 30 shooting.

Roberts is charged with murder, second-degree assault, tampering with physical evidence and possession of a handgun by convicted felon, police said in a May 1 news release.

Detective Nicholas Music testified Tuesday that Chenault’s body was found April 30 near Shropshire Avenue and E. Third Street inside a maroon Chevy truck with six gunshots. Chenault was declared dead at the scene, about three miles from where the police believe the shooting occurred.

Music said the shooting happened in the 1800 block of Liberty Road earlier that evening.

According to previous witness testimony, Chenault and a woman were inside the residence when Roberts entered and began firing his weapon.

Music testified Roberts grabbed the woman while he and Chenault struggled for the firearm when she was struck in the face.

According to Music, the woman drove the truck with Chenault inside and fled the scene of the shooting. The woman then abandoned the truck at the Shropshire intersection where a friend picked her up, police said. She did not go to the hospital, and police were not able to locate her until they pinged her phone near St. James Drive.

Police located Roberts later that afternoon by surveilling his location and following him to a local Popeye’s where he was seen throwing away a bag of clothes. Music testified Roberts was seen wearing those clothes in surveillance footage prior to the shooting.

Police picked up Roberts on unrelated warrants and took him to police headquarters.

In interviews with police, Roberts denied knowing Chenault and the items police saw him throw away.

Later, Roberts acknowledged he was throwing away the bag, but said it was because the clothes were damp after being left out in the rain, Music said.

District Judge Lindsay Hughes Thurston kept Robert’s bond at $1 million and sent his case to the grand jury.