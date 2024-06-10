Murder suspect out on bond cited for hit-and-run

A man on bond after being charged with first-degree murder was back in court on Monday for a separate case.

James Salerno was cited for hit and run in Cornelius in April.

James Salerno was one of four suspects originally charged in connection to the death of Mary Collins. Investigators say they found Collins stabbed 130 times and stuffed inside a mattress at a NoDa apartment in April 2020.

According to police reporters, he said he left the scene because he was scared.

Monday morning, he agreed to a plea deal, which required him to take responsibility for a lesser charge of unsafe movement.

He was ordered to pay a $216 fine.

