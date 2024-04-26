Murder suspect arrested in connection with fatal shooting on Fort Worth’s north side
A suspect was arrested Thursday in connection with the fatal shooting of a man on Fort Worth’s north side earlier this month.
Samuel Moreno, 32, was booked into the Fort Worth City Jail on Thursday. He faces a murder charge, according to police records.
Officers responded to the 1000 block of Northwest 16th Street shortly after 8:30 p.m. on April 5. They found a man with gunshot wounds, according to police.
The victim was shot while sitting inside a car, police said. The suspect fled before officers arrived.
The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the victim as 46-year-old Casey Robert Guerrero. Guerrero died in the operating room around 10 p.m. from a gunshot wound to the back, according to the medical examiner.
