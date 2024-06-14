Murder-suicide in Powder Springs send shockwaves through close family, friends

POWDER SPRINGS, Ga. - The Powder Springs police have now identified the couple who were killed in a murder-suicide at a home on Forest Hill Road on Sunday.

Family and friends of the couple say they never anticipated such a tragedy.

Powder Springs Police identified the victim as 36-year-old Kalisha Seddens and the suspect as 38-year-old Norotius Brown.

"This was my sister, she’s an angel…this is crazy, this has hurt our whole family," said Marquis Seddens.

Kalisha was his sister, and he says he still can’t believe his sister was murdered by her husband before he shot himself on Sunday.

Seddens spoke to FOX 5 from St. Louis, where the couple's three children are now headed to live with him.

"They ain’t got no choice, there’s only us," he said.

Kalisha Seddens (Supplied)

Powder Springs Police say the couple had a 17-year-old, 15-year-old and a 9-year-old.

"The children were present at the house during this and fled the house to a neighboring neighborhood for safety," said Capt. Jason Holcombe with Powder Springs Police Department.

Investigators say the couple had gotten into an argument that escalated to a shooting.

Seddens says he has never heard of domestic violence between his sister and her husband before.

"No physical fights at all," Seddens said.

The same goes for those who worked with Brown at the Avenue Lounge in Hapeville.

Brown DJed for the Avenue and for Porche Madre’s podcast, "Showtime at the Avenue," where he was known as DJ Gutta.

Madre knew him for 10 years and says he always seemed devoted to his family.

"[He was] a family man, if he wasn’t working he was with the kids and with the wife…it does not make any sense!" she said.

Norotius Brown (Supplied)

Dutchess Rogers is a part owner of the Avenue and saw both Brown and Seddens at her club the night before the shooting, less than 24 hours before the tragedy.

"They were sitting next to each other the whole time, vibing through the music and I didn’t see nothing that made me think something was wrong or anything like that," Rogers said.

They say just goes to show that you never know what someone is going through.

They are urging men to take care of their mental health and encouraging others to check in with their loved ones about their mental states.

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat at 988lifeline.org.