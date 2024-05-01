Murder-suicide in Jackson now investigated as a double homicide, police say

Jackson police issued a Tuesday evening press release stating the shooting that killed one man and one woman on April 20 in the 2600 block of Belvedere Drive is now being investigated as a double homicide.

The case was previously reported by police as a murder-suicide.

The Hinds County coroner's office later identified the two victims as 43-year-old Martin Maas Pap and 26-year-old Soraya Padilla Castillo.

According to the Tuesday press release, detectives have identified a person of interest in this case.

No additional information was provided.

Hearing in Dau Mabil case: Widow denies any connection to death of Dau Mabil. Texts show a strained marriage

Anyone with information relating to this case can contact Crime Stoppers at 601-355-8477 or the Jackson Police Department at 601-960-1234.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Murder-suicide on Belvedere Drive in Jackson MS now a double homicide