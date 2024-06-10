Neighbors say Garcon Point murder-suicide left child with gunshot wound, SRSO investigating

The Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office is investigating what they say is a murder-suicide that occurred Sunday night that involved multiple victims.

Deputies responded to the 1000 block of Adrian Way in Garcon Point at 8:15 p.m. where they discovered a "murder/suicide had taken place," according to an SRSO release.

There were multiple victims at the scene who were transported to a local hospital for their injuries, and the SRSO says there is no danger to the public. No further information was released.

Neighbors near the home told the News Journal they were told to evacuate because deputies believed there was an active hostage situation. Neighbors say three children were in the home, along with their parents.

A neighbor told the News Journal that the youngest child was shot in the leg and taken to an area hospital.

"We ask for your patience as we continue the investigation," an SRSO release said.

We will have more on this story as it develops.

The Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office is investigating a possible murder-suicide in the Ardian Wood subdivision in the Garcon Point area on Monday, June 10, 2024. The investigation began on Sunday on the 1000 block of Adrian Way.

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Santa Rosa County murder-suicide sends multiple people to hospital