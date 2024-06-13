Murder schemes, buried money and betrayal. How Bill Erpenbeck's lavish lifestyle unraveled

In 2002, the main office for the Erpenbeck Co. was on Dudley Road in Edgewood, Kentucky.

Picture this: Your boss takes you and your co-workers on a trip to Aruba. You arrive at a restaurant, where your boss greets you with a bottle of tequila and a cup of beer while reggae music thumps in the background.

As an initiation rite, you can opt to have tequila poured straight into your mouth or have beer dumped on your head.

That’s what it was like to work for Bill Erpenbeck, a former employee told The Enquirer years ago.

Bill Erpenbeck often took employees on lavish vacations. In this photo, he's on a company trip in Mexico.

Erpenbeck offered employees other perks such as box seats to sporting events, access to a company plane and a getaway condo in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

He let them use the tanning bed at his $1.3 million Crestview Hills home, which he owned along with a condo in Florida, luxury cars and a yacht.

And that annual cruise!

Almost 170 employees, spouses and guests attended the last one, in 2001, starting with a night in the French Quarter, then seven days in Jamaica, Puerto Rico, the Cayman Islands and Mexico.

Employees gather for an Erpenbeck-sponsored cruise.

It cost the company nearly $300,000.

By the next year, Erpenbeck had resigned as president of the real estate development company he had created just eight years earlier, and staff was cut to 10 employees.

The flashy entrepreneur – who was known to practically force his employees to sing along to his favorite song, “American Pie” – ended up serving over 20 years in prison after defrauding customers, business partners and banks of millions of dollars.

He was released from a Florida prison May 24 and had likely been living in a halfway house since 2021, according to LINK nky. His current whereabouts and plans are not known, and The Enquirer was unable to reach him or family members for comment. But a decade's worth of Enquirer stories – mostly from former Enquirer reporters James McNair and Pat Crowley – lay out his dramatic rise and fall. Here's a summation of the day the music died for Bill Erpenbeck and who was caught up in his crimes.

Bill Erpenbeck, former president of the Erpenbeck Co., walks with attorney Glenn Whitaker in 2002. He served more than 20 years in prison after committing nearly $40 million worth of fraud.

The three people to know

Three people are key to this scandal – siblings Lori and Bill Erpenbeck and their father Tony Erpenbeck.

Bill Erpenbeck, now 63, was co-founder and president of Erpenbeck Co. and the ringleader of the criminal schemes.

Through the late 1990s and early 2000s, he was a prominent third-generation developer with hometown roots.

He went to St. Pius X grade school in Edgewood. He played baseball and football for Covington Catholic High School, which inducted him into its hall of fame in 2001. He played three seasons of baseball at Northern Kentucky University and used to hold the school record for the lowest earned-run-average for one season at 1.77.

His created a social circle with politicians, business owners and other Greater Cincinnati influencers with his popularity and lavish parties.

A court drawing from Bill Erpenbeck's pre-sentence hearing in 2004.

When the scandal broke, he was married with three children.

Tony Erpenbeck, Bill’s father, was also in the home-building business.

During the investigation into the company, Tony tried to convince daughter Lori Erpenbeck to take more of the fall for the crimes to protect Bill.

When jailed for that crime, Tony tried to hire a hit man to kill people who put him behind bars.

All five of his children either worked or provided legal services at Erpenbeck Co.

Lori Erpenbeck was the manager of its accounting department.

Lori Erpenbeck pleaded guilty to one count of bank fraud in the Erpenbeck Co. crimes. She cooperated with the FBI and was sentenced to 366 days in prison. In the photo, she was walking toward the Potter Stewart United States Courthouse in downtown Cincinnati in 2004.

She pleaded guilty to one count of bank fraud in 2003 and was sentenced to 366 days in prison after cooperating with FBI agents in a sting that landed Tony and Bill in jail.

Lori wasn’t treated well by her dad and brother. Tony is reported to have incorrectly taught her that women are “subservient” to men and told her she was "not good enough, not pretty enough, not strong enough and not smart enough to do anything."

In 2002, piles of decaying building materials littered the Oakwood Lakes condominium development in Mason, Ohio. Nearby, there were also unfinished and unoccupied townhomes.

What did they do?

Bill Erpenbeck created the Erpenbeck Co. in 1993 with other members of his family – and it looked successful.

In 2000, it raked in $84 million in sales and was the fourth-largest developer in Greater Cincinnati, according to Builder Magazine.

But by the time that ranking was released, there was a secret at the Erpenbeck Co.

In 1999, someone at the company started a check-kiting crime spree that lasted three years and defrauded tens of millions of dollars from banks, subcontractors and would-be homeowners.

Essentially, Bill Erpenbeck and employees diverted checks homeowners wrote to banks or contractors for closing costs into Erpenbeck Co. bank accounts at Peoples Bank of Northern Kentucky.

When the company began missing payments to its lenders, Erpenbeck won slack because he was a charismatic guy who took people on all-inclusive cruises and picked up expensive tabs at what was then Jeff Ruby's Waterfront restaurant.

In 2002, Kenton County Sheriff Sgt. Damian Stanton carries an armload of civil summonses for lawsuits filed against the Erpenbeck Co. to Bill Erpenbeck's Crestview Hills home.

When enough people realized they never received their home titles and enough lenders realized they wouldn't get paid anytime soon, the FBI began investigating.

Erpenbeck moved to Fort Meyers, Florida, in mid-2002 amid the FBI probe. He continued spending lavishly on vacations and extracurriculars.

He pleaded guilty to bank fraud in 2003 and went to prison the following year.

Heartbroken Lynne Boynton and her husband, Richard, leave what would have been their new home in Richwood, Kentucky, on May 9, 2002. The unfinished home was supposed to be completed by the financially beleaguered Erpenbeck Co.

Abandoned homes, foreclosure threats, unpaid workers

The scope of Erpenbeck Co.'s crimes was wide-ranging under Bill Erpenbeck.

His creditors were left with more than $100 million in unpaid bills and legal claims, coverage at the time said. He diverted more than $24 million in checks to company bank accounts and left other debts unsettled, stories reported.

In 2002, weathered and rotting building materials were left outside The Lofts At Wetherington, a 112-unit condo site in the Ohio West Chester Township.

Buyers with unfinished Erpenbeck homes abandoned them. Others lived in neighborhoods with unfinished streets, discarded construction materials and dangerously deep holes where foundations were supposed to go.

People who spent their life savings on homes found out they didn't actually have titles to the properties. Many people faced foreclosure.

Steve and Whitney Remley in the living room of their Erpenbeck home in Richwood in 2002. They paid cash for the home and later learned the mortgage had not been paid. They'd been swindled by the Erpenbeck Co.

Subcontracting businesses and other workers were never paid thousands of dollars. Some went out of business.

A group of eight banks lost $33.9 million to Erpenbeck.

People's Bank of Northern Kentucky ended up paying $16.8 million to remove liens from more than 200 homes. It was eventually acquired by the Bank of Kentucky.

But the story didn't end there.

Cincinnati attorney Stan Chesley, left, represented homeowners whose checks were improperly deposited into Erpenbeck Co. accounts at Peoples Bank of Northern Kentucky. He announced at a 2002 press conference that the bank's assets were being sold to the Bank of Kentucky. Behind him is Merwin Grayson, a one-time president of Peoples Bank.

The FBI wire: Erpenbeck men try to get Lori to take the fall

By 2004, Lori Erpenbeck seemingly had enough of her family. She already knew her brother Bill had thought about killing her.

So when her dad Tony offered to give her $500 for her birthday and then turned the conversation to her testimony about Bill, she held her ground.

No, she would not lie under oath.

Lori told her lawyer about the conversation and the FBI was looped in. She agreed to wear a wire to capture information.

Over the next few days, she met with her dad and Bill as they tried to convince her to agree to a fake storyline – that she started the fraud to help the company’s cash flow and got in over her head. Then, she let Bill assume responsibility.

The FBI soon arrested both men.

Bill Erpenbeck, left, and his father, Tony Erpenbeck, right were arrested in 2004 after they tried to get sister and daughter Lori Erpenbeck to lie under oath.

Two months later, Bill was sentenced to a prison term about 30 times longer than his sister's.

Tony was 69 years old when he was arrested in early 2004 and he did not handle prison well.

So he sought revenge.

The proposed million-dollar hits

Tony Erpenbeck had been in a federal medical prison in Lexington for just a few months when he tried to hire someone to murder and kidnap the people connected with putting him and his son behind bars.

He wanted then-senior U.S. District Judge S. Arthur Spiegel and then-retired Assistant U.S. Attorney Kathleen Brinkman killed. Tony also targeted an FBI agent's children. He told a would-be hitman to bury the agent's three kids in a casket with crackers, water and an air pipe for 10 days.

Tony Erpenbeck tried to hire a hitman to kill former Assistant U.S. Attorney Kathleen Brinkman (pictured) and former U.S. District Judge S. Arthur Spiegel.

He recruited a fellow inmate about to be released from prison to commit the crimes. But the inmate flipped on Erpenbeck and wore a wire for the FBI.

The recording caught Tony Erpenbeck offering to pay the fake hitman $500,000 in gold stock first. Then, Erpenbeck planned to pay the man another $500,000 from offshore accounts in the Cayman Islands after news of the kidnappings hit the newspapers.

In court, Erpenbeck took the stand and said the brutality of prison life led him to solicit crimes of vengeance, but he never meant to carry them out.

He was found guilty of multiple felonies and sentenced to another 20 years in prison. He died at age 84 on Dec. 16, 2018, according to the Federal Bureau of Prisons website.

Deputy U.S. Marshals Robin Maley (left) and Craig Shelton post a notice of forfeiture on the front door of Bill Erpenbeck's house at 2515 Legends Way in Crestview Hills in 2002. It was one of 14 properties owned by Erpenbeck or Jams Properties LLC where notices were posted.

Who else went down in this scheme?

While the Erpenbecks are the most well-known figures in the case, four other people served prison time, too.

John Finnan and Marc Menne headed the now-defunct Peoples Bank of Northern Kentucky in the years of the scandal. Finnan was president and co-founder while Menne was executive vice president.

John Finnan (front) leaves the federal courthouse in Covington in 2004, followed by attorney Richard Goldberg. Finnan, founding president of the now-defunct Peoples Bank of Northern Kentucky, pleaded guilty to bank fraud related to the Erpenbeck Co. scandal.

They were forced to leave their positions at the bank when the board found out they had run a side business called Jams Properties LLC which bought model homes from Erpenbeck Co.

Finnan and Menne also made excessive loans to the Erpenbeck Co. without informing their board and encouraged other banks to loan the company money.

They pleaded guilty to felonies for bank fraud and theft by bank officer. Finnan spent five years and three months in prison. Menne served four years and three months behind bars.

Michelle Marksberry leaves the U.S. District Courthouse in downtown Cincinnati in 2003 after her sentencing hearing. She pleaded guilty to one count of bank fraud and was sentenced to two years in prison.

Michelle Marksberry was a former Erpenbeck Co. employee who, over three years, was involved in 295 home sale transactions that cheated people out of millions.

She was the company's closing agent and couriered the checks involved in the crimes. She pleaded guilty to one count of bank fraud and cooperated with investigators for a two-year sentence.

The seventh person who went to prison was busted in 2009.

$250,000 on the green

Bill Erpenbeck lost thousands of dollars when he ratted out his own friend in 2009.

He told an FBI agent that former neighbor Steven Michael Skidmore buried about $250,000 for him next to the third tee box at the Summit Hills Country Club golf course. Bill's home used to have a view of the private club.

Developer Bill Erpenbeck owned a $1.3 million home in Crestview Hills, pictured on the left.

Skidmore told FBI officials multiple times he didn't know anything about Erpenbeck's rumored hidden assets.

Later that summer, the FBI recruited Bill’s brother Jeff Erpenbeck to wear a wire and record Skidmore as he talked about the money.

On Oct. 1, 2009, the FBI brought a backhoe to the prestigious golf course and dug up a deteriorating soft-sided blue cooler with money inside.

Skidmore was sentenced to one year and four months in federal prison.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Bill Erpenbeck's lavish lifestyle unraveled with murder plot, betrayal