Murder investigation underway in Dale Co.

DALEVILLE, Ala. (WDHN) – Officials are in the early stages of investigating a deadly shooting that happened at a home in Dale County that left one man dead early Tuesday morning.

Dale County Coroner John Cawley tells WDHN News that they are investigating the murder of a man on Woodland Drive after an argument between two people.

Cawley says they are still in the early stages of the investigation, but that the Dale County Sheriff’s Office and the Daleville Police Department are on the scene.

At this time, the identity of the deceased has not been released and it is believed that a suspect has been taken into custody in the case.

