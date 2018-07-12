Emmett Till Murder Investigation Reopened 62 Years After Slaying

Federal authorities have reopened the lynching case of Emmett Till, a black teenager whose brutal murder in Mississippi in 1955 helped launch the modern civil rights movement.

The Department of Justice informed Congress in a report in March that it is reopening the case after “the discovery of new information,” which was not detailed. The decision was first reported on Thursday by The Associated Press.

A DOJ spokeswoman, reached by HuffPost in an email on Thursday, said it cannot provide further comment because it is an open investigation.

Chicago native Emmett Till, 14, was brutally murdered in Mississippi after a white woman accused of him of sexual misconduct in a store in 1955. She later recanted her allegations. (Bettmann / Getty Images)

The department’s decision comes nearly 63 years after Till, a 14-year-old Chicago native, was kidnapped, beaten, tortured and shot after a white woman accused him of making sexual advances against her in a store in Money, Mississippi. Since his death, two white men acquitted of the crime confessed to his murder, and the woman recanted her allegations against him.

The horrifying case began in August 1955, when Till was abducted at gunpoint while staying with family near Money. Three days after he was taken in the night, his mutilated body was found in the Tallahatchie River with a cotton-gin fan tied to it with barbed wire for weight.

His mother, Mamie Bradley, insisted on having an open casket funeral for him so that the world could see the savagery done to him because of racial hatred.

Mamie Bradley (center), Emmett Till's mother, at his funeral. She insisted on having an open casket funeral for him so the world could see what was done to him. (Bettmann / Getty Images)

Authorities charged two white men for his murder, Rob Bryant and his half-brother, J.W. Milam, after Bryant’s then-wife, 21-year-old Carolyn Bryant, claimed that Till whistled at her, grabbed her and made sexual advances against her inside her husband’s store.

Both men were acquitted by an all-white jury. Years later in a paid magazine interview, they confessed to killing Till but were never retried. No one else was ever charged.

Milam and Bryant died in 1981 and 1994, respectively.

(From left) J.W. Milam; his wife, Juanita Milam; Carolyn Bryant; and Roy Bryant during the men's murder trial in 1955. They were acquitted by an all-white jury. (Bettmann / Getty Images)