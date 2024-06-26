Murder indictment sought in Westchester caseworker Maria Coto's fatal beating

The arraignment for the Peekskill man accused in the vicious beating of Westchester County caseworker Maria Coto was adjourned Wednesday while prosecutors seek a new indictment to charge him with murder following her death last week.

The 56-year-old Coto was making a home visit for the Department of Social Services the afternoon of May 14 when she knocked on the wrong apartment door at 900 State St. A man who was there, Hasseem Jenkins, allegedly began punching her and kicking her in the head and body with heavy boots causing severe brain bleed, swelling of the brain and multiple facial fractures, according to a felony complaint.

Jenkins, 31, was arrested soon after and charged with second-degree attempted murder and first-degree assault.

Coto was on life support for several weeks and because of the serious brain injury she suffered prosecutors waited as long as they could to seek an indictment in the event that she passed away. By the time she died June 19, they had obtained an indictment with a top charge of attempted murder.

Now they will ask a grand jury to up those charges to include second-degree murder.

The case was assigned to state Supreme Court Justice Larry Schwartz with a new court date of July 17. Jenkins remains held without bail at the Westchester County jail.

Coto's wake and funeral are scheduled for Friday and Saturday at Whalen & Ball Funeral Home in Yonkers. An employee there said the family has asked that services be private.

A remembrance of Coto hosted by CSEA will be held at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at the Michaelian Office Building in White Plains.

