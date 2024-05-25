Murder of Florida doctor Teresa Sievers on ‘Dateline’

(NBC News) — On Friday’s “Dateline,” a high-profile Florida murder case begins when Dr. Teresa Sievers is found dead in her kitchen.

Detectives struggled to find leads until an unexpected tip about the crime changed everything. Viewers will hear from the woman who helped investigators.

“Dateline” correspondent Dennis Murphy interviews Dr. Sievers’ close acquaintances, Detectives David Lebid and Michael Downs, and Prosecutors Cynthia Ross and Hamid Hunter.

Unsolved Ohio: Suspect unknown three years after woman stabbed to death in Columbus

Here is a preview of Murphy’s report:

Crime scene tape surrounded the house of Mark and Theresa Sievers. As darkness fell, it was clear no one was going to be sleeping that night. A killer was on the loose.

Photo: “Dateline NBC”

DETECTIVE: She was face down in a large pool of blood.

Who could have murdered Dr. Theresa Sievers, and in such a brutal way? Crime scene investigators carefully processed the house.

DETECTIVE: No footprints, no fingerprints, no DNA left on scene that we were able to recover.

They were focusing their attention on those closest to the victim. The spouse usually tops that list, but Theresa’s husband Mark was 1,300 miles away when she was killed. It couldn’t have been him.

Why Ashley Madison says Columbus is the top city signing up for affairs

Frustration was setting in for the detectives. But then, out of the blue, a tip came in that detectives could not ignore. It would, as they say, “change everything.”

Watch “Dateline: The Road Trip” Friday at 9 p.m. on NBC4.

About ‘Dateline’

“Dateline NBC” is the longest-running series in NBC primetime history and is in its 32nd season. Dateline is anchored by Lester Holt and features correspondents Andrea Canning, Josh Mankiewicz, Keith Morrison and Dennis Murphy.

The stories range from compelling mysteries to powerful documentaries and in-depth investigations. When major news breaks, they go to the scene, putting the pieces together to bring the viewer the full picture. And in every story they tell, they help the real people who lived the events share their journeys with the viewer.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.