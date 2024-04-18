Murder defendant Tony Garcia on life support after alleged jail attack

A screen shows photos of murder suspect Tony Garcia, now 69, of Oxnard, who was charged in a pair of 1981 cold-case murders on Feb. 9, 2023. Garcia was injured at Ventura County's Todd Road Jail.

Murder defendant Tony Garcia is on life support after allegedly being attacked at the Todd Road Jail, his attorney said.

Garcia, 69, was charged early last year with the murders of two young women in 1981. The cases had gone cold before a breakthrough in DNA analysis led to the arrest and prosecution, according to authorities. He has pleaded not guilty.

Garcia is accused of killing 20-year-old Camarillo resident Rachel Zendejas and 21-year-old Oxnard resident Lisa Gondek. His trial in Ventura County Superior Court had not yet started, but the pre-trial process was underway, according to the court docket.

Defense attorney Brandon Sua said Wednesday night that he understands Garcia was attacked April 12 by another inmate while being moved back to his cell from the visiting section of the jail, where he had been speaking with his wife.

In a statement the Ventura County Sheriff's Office released Thursday, officials said deputies on duty at the jail discovered Garcia on a different day — at 9:44 a.m. on April 11. He was unconscious and non-responsive in the day room area of his housing unit, the statement says.

Deputies and medical staff immediately rendered first aid, and Garcia was transported by ambulance to Ventura County Medical Center for advanced medical care, the statement says. However, it gives no further detail about his condition.

Preliminary information suggests that Garcia was likely assaulted by another inmate, according to the statement. An investigation is underway by the sheriff's major crimes bureau.

Sua said this appears to mark the fourth time that Garcia has been attacked at the jail where he was being held without bail. Other inmates apparently attacked him all four times, Sua said.

He blames jail management for its alleged failure to protect his client. Sua added he was "livid" about the situation. An effort to get the court to intervene to protect his client on March 18 failed, he said.

This story may be updated.

This article originally appeared on Ventura County Star: Man accused 1981 murders on life support after alleged jail attack