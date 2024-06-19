Homicide in Clay County under investigation. ‘Person of interest’ in custody

The 911 caller said a man was shot. Then died.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday reported that a “person of interest” had been taken into custody Tuesday night for what they are investigating as a homicide.

In a email, Sarah Boyd, public relations manager for the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, said that a call came into 911 at about 10 p.m. Tuesday reporting that a man had been shot at a home in the 16200 block of Kountry Ridge Drive, north of Kearney, Missouri. The man subsequently died a the scene. Deputies took “a person of interest” into custody.

No information regarding names, ages, or possible motives was released as the “investigation is ongoing,” the sheriff’s office said.