Murder charges filed after victim of Venice Canals attack dies

A transient man arrested on suspicion of violently raping two women in the Venice Canals has been charged with murder after one of the victims died more than a month after the attack.

Anthony Francisco Jones, 29, now faces charges for murder with a special circumstance alleging that the crime happened during the course of a violent rape and sodomy.

Sarah Alden, 53, was declared brain dead earlier this month and died in the hospital after she was taken off life support.

Jones is accused of attacking Alden and 54-year-old Mary Klein in separate sexual assaults that took place on the night of April 6. Both women were out for evening walks, officials and loved ones have said.

The suspect, Anthony Jones, 29, seen walking around the Venice canals area on April 6, 2024.

Jones, who is believed to be homeless, was captured on security cameras walking near the canals that night holding a liquor bottle that investigators said was used in the attacks.

Authorities have called the attacks on the two women “heinous” and “reprehensible.”

Alden had just moved to Los Angeles from Massachusetts and had recently signed a lease along the famed canals. Loved ones said she had dreamed of moving to Venice Beach for years.

Klein, who survived the attack, told KTLA from her hospital bed that Jones attacked her from behind and “bashed” her face in. Doctors were forced to wire the single mother’s jaw shut and the beating left her severely injured and covered in bruises.

Jones was arrested days later and police said there was believed to be a “sexual element” to the crimes, although details were limited.

In early May, Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced he had been charged with “two counts of forcible rape, one count of sexual penetration by use of force, one count of mayhem, one count of torture, and one count of sodomy by use of force.”

Now he faces murder charges in addition to those other felonies.

“Our hearts and deepest sympathies go out to the victim’s family and friends during this unimaginably tragic time,” District Attorney Gascón said. “We are committed to seeking justice for both victims of these heinous crimes. The additional murder charge carries a sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole, in addition to the life sentences for the crimes previously alleged.”

Jones remains in police custody and is expected in court on June 11. Several of the charges carry the possible sentence of life in prison without parole.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.